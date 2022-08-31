Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Receives $18.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Verra Mobility stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $18.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verra Mobility

About Verra Mobility

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth about $166,947,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 260.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,933,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,762,000 after buying an additional 2,120,351 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth about $20,964,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter worth about $13,975,000. Finally, Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,935,000.

(Get Rating)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.