Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Receives $18.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.80.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.
Verra Mobility stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $18.13.
Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.
