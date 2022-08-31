Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,494 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total value of $3,565,846.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 22,173 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.93, for a total value of $6,739,039.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,761,342.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 208,520 shares of company stock valued at $59,937,985 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $281.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.66. The firm has a market cap of $72.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $305.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

