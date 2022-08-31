Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Short Interest Down 14.4% in August

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 890,500 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the July 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viant Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Viant Technology by 252.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Viant Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Viant Technology from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Viant Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.52. 24,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,827. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $274.92 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

Further Reading

