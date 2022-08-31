Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 13,698 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,098 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,698 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1,921.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,583,175 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $82,262,000 after buying an additional 1,504,842 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $28,438,000. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 33,653 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $2,701,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 380,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,782,000 after buying an additional 46,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.34. The stock had a trading volume of 158,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,461,958. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average of $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $177.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

