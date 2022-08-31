Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 12,542 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,563 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,542 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.4% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 54,035 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 27,490 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in Cisco Systems by 26.1% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 965 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.38. 94,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,917,284. The company has a market capitalization of $187.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.82.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

