Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 2,972 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.1% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.5% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.3% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the first quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.39. The company had a trading volume of 177,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,417,158. The stock has a market cap of $393.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.96 and a one year high of $105.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.45.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

