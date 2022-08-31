Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 6,590 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,371,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,683,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,353,241,000 after purchasing an additional 493,101 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,175,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,672,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $993,369,000 after purchasing an additional 376,655 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.58. 6,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,594,951. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

