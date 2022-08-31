Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 12,573 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,573 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.08% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $8,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Aflac Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $141,975,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,722,000 after buying an additional 1,646,614 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $70,144,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $66,881,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 134.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,496,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,944,000 after buying an additional 1,433,785 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,962,277. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.22 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.50.

