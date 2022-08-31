Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 4,413 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,242,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,952,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $211.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,171. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.50.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

