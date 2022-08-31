VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,411 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,452 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.05% of VMware worth $25,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,031 shares of company stock worth $3,121,220. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $117.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. VMware had a return on equity of 61.58% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMW. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

