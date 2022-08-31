Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of IGD opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $6.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGD. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

