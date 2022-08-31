Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.1% annually over the last three years.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of IGD opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $6.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65.
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
