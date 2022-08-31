Wanchain Market Cap Hits $38.03 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $38.03 million and $2.27 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00095295 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00021594 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00258984 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00026212 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000296 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002608 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

