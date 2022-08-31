Webflix Token (WFX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17.00

Webflix Token (WFX) traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Webflix Token has a market cap of $186,074.38 and $17.00 worth of Webflix Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Webflix Token has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Webflix Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,019.39 or 1.00016383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00133798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00033035 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021982 BTC.

Webflix Token Profile

WFX is a coin. Webflix Token’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,469,258,368 coins. Webflix Token’s official Twitter account is @WebflixO. Webflix Token’s official website is www.webflix.io.

Buying and Selling Webflix Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Webflix is a broadcasting platform where a wide range of web content, in particular, web series, can be uploaded and connects broadcasting platforms and users, powered by blockchain technology. Webflix Token or WFX is a cryptocurrency that ties Webflix platform to blockchain technology. It can be exchanged at the cryptocurrency exchange and used to trade, pay, invest and support content in the pipeline on Webflix platform. “

