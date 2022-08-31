Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Toll Brothers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $9.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.44. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $9.74 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.96 EPS.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 18.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TOL. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Toll Brothers from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $44.70 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.47. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $40.19 and a 12 month high of $75.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toll Brothers

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.7% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 25,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,075,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 121.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 173,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 80.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

