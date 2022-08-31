Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 54,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 121,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 49,180 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,494,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,971,000 after acquiring an additional 179,191 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,782,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170,012 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $20.12.

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.74 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently -311.08%.

PRMW has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

