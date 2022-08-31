Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in Bank of America by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a 200 day moving average of $37.04.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

