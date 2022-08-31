Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5,279.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 128,920 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.94.

CCI stock opened at $170.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 0.58. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $174.93 and its 200 day moving average is $177.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.17%.

About Crown Castle

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.