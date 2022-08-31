Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 251.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 195.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2,068.8% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

Exelon Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of EXC opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.82%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

