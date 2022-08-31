Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 19,525 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,525 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.90. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

