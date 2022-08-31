Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 409.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,287 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 234.6% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Mizuho started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,574 shares of company stock worth $3,705,515. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

