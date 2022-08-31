Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Eaton by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $139.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.64.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.