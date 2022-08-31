Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 650 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,708,000 after acquiring an additional 182,828 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 49.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,756,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,920,000 after buying an additional 578,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,409,000 after buying an additional 11,309 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,159,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 341.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 327,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,734,000 after buying an additional 253,258 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

NYSE SMG opened at $68.78 on Wednesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $68.57 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SMG. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

Further Reading

