Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Welltower were worth $11,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Welltower by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at $962,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,537,000 after acquiring an additional 197,780 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in Welltower by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on WELL shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Welltower Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.72. 57,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,415. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.61. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.