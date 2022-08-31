Westwood Global Investments LLC Has $331.22 Million Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Westwood Global Investments LLC decreased its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,660,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 242,995 shares during the period. América Móvil accounts for about 16.9% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $331,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in América Móvil by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 65,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in América Móvil by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in América Móvil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in América Móvil by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,722 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 41,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Get América Móvil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMX. StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

América Móvil Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AMX stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $17.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,663. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.82. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.24%. Research analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1964 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.84%.

About América Móvil

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.