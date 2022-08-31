Westwood Global Investments LLC Makes New $64.58 Million Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Westwood Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,175,760 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,584,000. Shell comprises about 3.3% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at about $1,076,420,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth $228,638,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,177,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $177,361,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $116,959,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Down 1.7 %

Shell stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.50. 179,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,600,153. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHEL. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.