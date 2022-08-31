WhaleRoom (WHL) Price Tops $2.08 on Exchanges

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. WhaleRoom has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $14,146.00 worth of WhaleRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhaleRoom coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WhaleRoom has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,551.88 or 0.07738401 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00160385 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About WhaleRoom

WhaleRoom (WHL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. WhaleRoom’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. WhaleRoom’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg.

WhaleRoom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whalecoin is a decentralized social network that supports several types of roles and notably the “Whale” role which is given to any user who holds at least 1,000 tokens. Whales have the power to send upvotes to other users. The Whalecoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. The Whalecoin blockchain will pay users a portion of the mined block reward based on how many upvotes a user receives from the Whales. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhaleRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhaleRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

