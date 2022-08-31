Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Downgraded to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Whole Earth Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FREE opened at $5.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $212.79 million, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.30. Whole Earth Brands has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $13.06.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). Whole Earth Brands had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Whole Earth Brands

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Whole Earth Brands

In related news, insider Trisha L. Fox sold 10,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $61,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FREE. Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 717,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 851,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,147,000 after buying an additional 167,860 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 205,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 71,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Whole Earth Brands

(Get Rating)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.