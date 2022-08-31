Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Wolfden Resources Co. (CVE:WLF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 20,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 93,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The company has a market capitalization of C$30.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.24.

About Wolfden Resources

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and sulphide deposits. Its flagship project is a 100% owned the Rice Island project that covers 2,611 acres of land located in the Snow Lake-Flin Flon greenstone belt, Manitoba.

