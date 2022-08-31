Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.08–$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $232.50 million-$247.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.80 million.

Wolfspeed Stock Down 0.4 %

Wolfspeed stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.53. The stock had a trading volume of 52,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.54. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $58.07 and a fifty-two week high of $142.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of -67.65 and a beta of 1.72.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms have weighed in on WOLF. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wolfspeed from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.75.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $75,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,321.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.34 per share, with a total value of $240,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,680. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $75,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,321.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Wolfspeed by 536.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 26,187 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc provides silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices, and radio frequency (RF) devices based on wide bandgap semiconductor materials and silicon. The company's silicon carbide and GaN materials comprise silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers.

Further Reading

