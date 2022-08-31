Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.74 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Argus lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. CL King reduced their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair lowered Wolverine World Wide to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.50.

WWW stock opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $38.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

