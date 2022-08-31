Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 13001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Xander Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 9.92 and a quick ratio of 9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07.

Xander Resources Company Profile

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold and nickel properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Senneville West property that comprises 80 claims; the Senneville East property comprising 62 claims; and the Senneville South property that comprises 9 claims located in Quebec.

