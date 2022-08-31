XCAD Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $46.62 Million (XCAD)

XCAD Network (XCAD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 31st. One XCAD Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00007388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XCAD Network has a market capitalization of $46.62 million and $1.67 million worth of XCAD Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XCAD Network has traded 16% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.00431681 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002236 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00818884 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015321 BTC.
XCAD Network Coin Profile
XCAD Network’s total supply is 198,871,006 coins and its circulating supply is 31,199,629 coins. XCAD Network’s official Twitter account is @XcademyOfficial.
XCAD Network Coin Trading
