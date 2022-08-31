Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Shares Gap Up to $4.35

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.35, but opened at $4.48. Yext shares last traded at $4.37, with a volume of 6,030 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson set a $6.00 price target on Yext in a report on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Yext Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.63. The company has a market cap of $536.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Yext

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. Yext had a negative return on equity of 49.72% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, COO Marc Ferrentino sold 16,486 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $88,364.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,415.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,608 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $30,058.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 67,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at $364,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,947 shares of company stock worth $377,836 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,294 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Yext by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,787,000 after acquiring an additional 589,806 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,502 shares during the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the first quarter worth $48,051,000. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Yext in the first quarter valued at $25,583,000. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yext

(Get Rating)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Recommended Stories

