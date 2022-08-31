Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Price Up 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market cap of $1.22 million and $38,129.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0621 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.79 or 0.00429865 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002239 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00819922 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015305 BTC.
About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol
Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi.
Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.