Yieldly One Day Volume Tops $32,723.00 (YLDY)

Yieldly (YLDY) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. One Yieldly coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yieldly has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. Yieldly has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $32,723.00 worth of Yieldly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.00478910 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00824628 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015658 BTC.
Yieldly Coin Profile
Yieldly’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,557,205,606 coins. Yieldly’s official Twitter account is @yieldlyfinance.
