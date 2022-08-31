Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Up 7.8%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.80 and last traded at $46.73. 1,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 394,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.36.
Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Zai Lab to $199.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.06.
Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
