Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Up 7.8%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) shares shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.80 and last traded at $46.73. 1,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 394,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.36.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Zai Lab to $199.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Zai Lab by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,258,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,192,000 after buying an additional 1,006,575 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,587,000 after purchasing an additional 231,759 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 3.8% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,133,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,802,000 after acquiring an additional 114,339 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,928,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,195,000 after acquiring an additional 55,132 shares in the last quarter.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

