Zano Price Hits $0.45 on Exchanges (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. In the last seven days, Zano has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Zano has a total market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $57,203.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00002224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,051.23 or 0.99888087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00059049 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00221956 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00141800 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00232231 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00057973 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00058248 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,349,925 coins and its circulating supply is 11,320,425 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zano’s official website is zano.org. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zano

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

