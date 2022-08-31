Zcash (ZEC) Price Reaches $59.88 on Exchanges

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $59.88 or 0.00296680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $907.95 million and approximately $70.79 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00113593 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00077456 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002109 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003900 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000207 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000048 BTC.
Zcash Coin Profile
Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,163,581 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash.
Zcash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.