1,215 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.56. 739,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,582,545. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.75. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

