17,492 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Purchased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the first quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VOT opened at $189.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $166.75 and a 12 month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.