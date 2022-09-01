1,750 Shares in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Purchased by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 32.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter worth $235,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

BGS opened at $21.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.26. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $34.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.42.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.51 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 322.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BGS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.67.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

