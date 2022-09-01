240 Shares in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Bought by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new position in Rogers during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rogers by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rogers by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Randall Colin Gouveia sold 1,502 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total value of $400,222.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rogers news, Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $104,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,564. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randall Colin Gouveia sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.46, for a total transaction of $400,222.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,965.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $250.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $263.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.98. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $178.43 and a one year high of $274.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

