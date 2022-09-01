2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Shares Up 3.9%

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.45 and last traded at $15.31. 4,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 481,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.73.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSVT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 2seventy bio from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on 2seventy bio from $42.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The company has a market cap of $580.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.27.

2seventy bio ( NASDAQ:TSVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 100.76% and a negative net margin of 496.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio, Inc. will post -9.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 5,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $74,629.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,994.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 5,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $74,629.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,994.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 4,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $56,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,907 shares of company stock valued at $359,336. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth approximately $53,909,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth approximately $42,854,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth approximately $27,189,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth approximately $23,549,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in 2seventy bio during the first quarter worth approximately $20,975,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

