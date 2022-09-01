30,957 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Acquired by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 35.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 512,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,037 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 6,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 27.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust
In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DLR traded down $2.65 on Thursday, reaching $120.98. 38,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.31. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.63 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.02%.
Digital Realty Trust Profile
Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.
