3,124 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Purchased by Banco BTG Pactual S.A.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.0% during the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.07.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE EMN traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.63. 11,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,649. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.59 and its 200-day moving average is $102.97. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $84.95 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Articles

