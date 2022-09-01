3,290 Shares in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Bought by Invst LLC

Invst LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renewable Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $61.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $70.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

(Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

