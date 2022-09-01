369 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by Banco BTG Pactual S.A.

Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 369 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,545,866,000 after buying an additional 205,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,696,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,955 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,474,847,000 after purchasing an additional 97,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,857,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87,144 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,069 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,495. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $108.63. The stock had a trading volume of 867,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,730,891. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

