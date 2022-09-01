3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $343.14

3i Infrastructure plc (LON:3IN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 343.14 ($4.15) and traded as low as GBX 336.82 ($4.07). 3i Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 340.50 ($4.11), with a volume of 686,316 shares trading hands.

3i Infrastructure Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The company has a market capitalization of £3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 756.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 335.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 343.12.

3i Infrastructure Company Profile

3i Infrastructure plc is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. The firm invests in early stage assets, mature assets, middle markets, mid venture, acquisitions, and projects and privatizations undergoing a period of operational ramp-up. It may invest in junior or mezzanine debt in infrastructure businesses or assets.

