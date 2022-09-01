400,000 Shares in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Acquired by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC owned 0.08% of Northern Dynasty Minerals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAK. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 305,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 49,250 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 553,450 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NAK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.29. 2,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,252,101. The company has a market cap of $153.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.95. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $0.62.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, 17 miles from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and approximately 200 miles southwest of the city of Anchorage.

