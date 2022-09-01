512,637 Shares in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Bought by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 512,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,460,000. Federated Hermes accounts for 1.4% of Gillson Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Gillson Capital LP owned approximately 0.56% of Federated Hermes as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 34.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,694,000 after acquiring an additional 565,833 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at $8,862,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 938,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,259,000 after purchasing an additional 200,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,842,000 after buying an additional 138,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 83.8% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 301,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after buying an additional 137,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FHI. StockNews.com downgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.90.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE FHI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.63. 26,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.71. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $39.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $366.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $240,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,814 shares in the company, valued at $9,354,792.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $240,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,354,792.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 33,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $1,122,614.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 538,115 shares in the company, valued at $18,134,475.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,746. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

